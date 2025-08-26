logo

PATH’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2025’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -9.96% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -16.69%. The price of PATH leaped by -9.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.25%.

The present stock price for UiPath Inc (PATH) is $11.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.0 after an opening price of $11.03. The stock briefly fell to $11.71 before ending the session at $11.17.

UiPath Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.93 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.38 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of PATH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. UiPath Inc’s current trading price is -30.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.38 and $15.93. The UiPath Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 8.05 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 12.08 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

UiPath Inc (PATH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.90B and boasts a workforce of 3868 employees.

UiPath Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating UiPath Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.96, with a change in price of +0.53. Similarly, UiPath Inc recorded 12,272,026 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.05%.

PATH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PATH stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

PATH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, UiPath Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.66%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.23% and 30.86%, respectively.

