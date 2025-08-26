Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of PHH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s current trading price is -98.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.46 and $41.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -96.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.18M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.1653, with a change in price of -11.2901. Similarly, Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd recorded 1,151,557 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.76%.

PHH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHH stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

PHH Stock Stochastic Average

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.09%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.99% and 9.83%, respectively.

PHH Stock Price Performance Analysis

