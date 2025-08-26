Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Paramount Skydance Corp’s current trading price is -8.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.95 and $17.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.04 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 15.48 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) currently stands at $15.96. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.0 after starting at $15.96. The stock’s lowest price was $8.0 before closing at $16.0.

Paramount Skydance Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.53 on 08/13/25 and a low of $9.95 for the same time frame on 08/11/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.11B and boasts a workforce of 22100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.22, with a change in price of +4.23. Similarly, Paramount Skydance Corp recorded 12,707,351 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSKY stands at 0.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

PSKY Stock Stochastic Average

Paramount Skydance Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.29%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.77% and 70.27%, respectively.

PSKY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 43.91%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 36.76%. The price of PSKY fallen by 22.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.22%.