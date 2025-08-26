PALI Stock: A Voyage Through Palisade Bio Inc’s Finances

The stock of Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) is currently priced at $0.69. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.0 after opening at $0.69. The day’s lowest price was $2.0 before the stock closed at $0.75.

In terms of market performance, Palisade Bio Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.32 on 10/21/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.60 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of PALI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Palisade Bio Inc’s current trading price is -84.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.03%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.60 and $4.32. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.17 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.29M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7722, with a change in price of +0.0204. Similarly, Palisade Bio Inc recorded 1,459,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.05%.

Examining PALI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PALI stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PALI Stock Stochastic Average

Palisade Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.93%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.99% and 5.71%, respectively.

PALI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -80.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PALI has leaped by -40.50%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.83%.