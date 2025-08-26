Ovid Therapeutics Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 81.07M Market Cap

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) current stock price is $1.14. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $5.5 after opening at $1.14. The stock’s lowest point was $1.5 before it closed at $1.03.

The market performance of Ovid Therapeutics Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.47 on 11/11/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.24, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of OVID Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -22.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 370.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.24 and $1.47. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) has experienced a quarterly rise of 299.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.07M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Ovid Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Ovid Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4171, with a change in price of +0.8303. Similarly, Ovid Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,323,122 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +268.10%.

OVID Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OVID stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

OVID Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 95.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.19% and 88.98%, respectively.

OVID Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.20%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 99.86%. The price of OVID increased 84.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.21%.