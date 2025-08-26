Outlook Therapeutics Inc Inc. (OTLK) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -59.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 95.39%. The price of OTLK increased 45.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.22%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) current stock price is $2.97. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $21.0 after opening at $2.97. The stock’s lowest point was $3.0 before it closed at $2.68.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $8.32 on 09/09/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.87, recorded on 11/27/24.

52-week price history of OTLK Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -64.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 241.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.87 and $8.32. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.27 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.21 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.93M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Outlook Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.81, with a change in price of +1.75. Similarly, Outlook Therapeutics Inc recorded 978,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +143.44%.

OTLK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Outlook Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 96.66%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.04%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 73.07% and 62.18%, respectively, over the past 20 days.