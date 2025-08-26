Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Oncology Institute Inc’s current trading price is -22.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2669.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $4.50. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.08 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) is $3.47. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.0 after opening at $3.47. The stock touched a low of $6.0 before closing at $3.79.

Oncology Institute Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.50 on 08/07/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.13, recorded on 11/21/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 324.45M and boasts a workforce of 825 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Oncology Institute Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Oncology Institute Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.90, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, Oncology Institute Inc recorded 1,907,044 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +175.40%.

TOI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oncology Institute Inc over the past 50 days is 58.55%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.43%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.09% and 31.59%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TOI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 902.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 308.24%. The price of TOI leaped by -5.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.11%.