Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Okta Inc’s current trading price is -28.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $70.56 and $127.57. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.37 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.94 million observed over the last three months.

Okta Inc (OKTA) currently has a stock price of $91.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $148.0 after opening at $91.03. The lowest recorded price for the day was $75.0 before it closed at $91.35.

The market performance of Okta Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $127.57 on 05/16/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $70.56, recorded on 09/10/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Okta Inc (OKTA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.94B and boasts a workforce of 5914 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Okta Inc

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Okta Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.89, with a change in price of -14.00. Similarly, Okta Inc recorded 3,806,311 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.29%.

How OKTA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKTA stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

OKTA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Okta Inc over the last 50 days is at 23.31%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 29.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.02% and 25.94%, respectively.

OKTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OKTA has leaped by -6.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.09%.