Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s current trading price is -69.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 492.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.27 and $5.25. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.67 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.5 million observed over the last three months.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.25 on 09/12/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.27, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 78.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.14M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1290, with a change in price of +1.2100. Similarly, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc recorded 12,191,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +310.26%.

OMEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc over the last 50 days is at 73.24%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.79% and 23.69%, respectively.

OMEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -60.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 263.47%. The price of OMEX leaped by -2.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.38%.