NVAX’s Market Whiplash: -41.89% YTD Decline, 0.67% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -41.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.48%. The price of NVAX increased 0.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.55%.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) stock is currently valued at $7.52. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.0 after opening at $7.52. The stock briefly dropped to $6.0 before ultimately closing at $7.84.

Novavax, Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.22 on 10/02/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.01 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of NVAX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Novavax, Inc’s current trading price is -50.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.01 and $15.22. The Novavax, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 8.06 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 6.53 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.22B and boasts a workforce of 952 employees.

Novavax, Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Novavax, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.99, with a change in price of +1.52. Similarly, Novavax, Inc recorded 8,252,627 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.33%.

NVAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVAX stands at 6.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.93.

NVAX Stock Stochastic Average

Novavax, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.42% and 41.10%, respectively.