Northann Corp (NCL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Northann Corp’s current trading price is -90.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $1.52. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.27 million observed over the last three months.

Northann Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.52 on 06/05/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.13 on 08/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Northann Corp (NCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.82M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3260, with a change in price of -0.0593. Similarly, Northann Corp recorded 6,312,193 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.05%.

How NCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCL stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

NCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Northann Corp over the last 50 days is at 17.23%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 25.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.00% and 8.11%, respectively.

NCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -37.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -32.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCL has leaped by -25.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.91%.