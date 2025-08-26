Nkarta Inc (NKTX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nkarta Inc’s current trading price is -66.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.31 and $6.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.53 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Nkarta Inc (NKTX) is currently priced at $2.2. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $18.0 after opening at $2.2. The day’s lowest price was $8.0 before the stock closed at $2.37.

Nkarta Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.63 on 09/10/24 and a low of $1.31 for the same time frame on 03/26/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 156.24M and boasts a workforce of 157 employees.

Nkarta Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Nkarta Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.91, with a change in price of +0.36. Similarly, Nkarta Inc recorded 597,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKTX stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

NKTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nkarta Inc over the last 50 days is 65.90%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.27% and 64.30%, respectively.

NKTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -59.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NKTX has fallen by 1.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.38%.