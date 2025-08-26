logo

Next Technology Holding Inc (NXTT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Next Technology Holding Inc’s current trading price is -78.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 377.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.22 and $4.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months.

Next Technology Holding Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.80 on 05/12/25 and the lowest value was $0.22 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Next Technology Holding Inc (NXTT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 479.07M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5431, with a change in price of +0.7537. Similarly, Next Technology Holding Inc recorded 4,320,369 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +254.37%.

NXTT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Next Technology Holding Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.22%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.57% and 13.26%, respectively.

NXTT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.85%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NXTT has leaped by -53.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.25%.

