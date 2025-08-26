NexGen Energy Ltd: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 4.06B Market Cap

NexGen Energy Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.96 on 11/22/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.91 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of NXE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. NexGen Energy Ltd’s current trading price is -20.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.91 and $8.96. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.06B and boasts a workforce of 133 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.12, with a change in price of +2.52. Similarly, NexGen Energy Ltd recorded 8,985,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.90%.

NXE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NXE stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NXE Stock Stochastic Average

NexGen Energy Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 71.73%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.58% and 43.09%, respectively.

NXE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 28.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NXE has leaped by -2.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.28%.