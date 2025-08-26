New Fortress Energy Inc Inc. (NFE) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -80.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -76.43%. The price of NFE leaped by -37.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has a current stock price of $2.47. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.5 after opening at $2.46. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0, and it eventually closed at $2.61.

New Fortress Energy Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $16.66 on 01/17/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.01 on 06/18/25.

52-week price history of NFE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. New Fortress Energy Inc’s current trading price is -85.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.01 and $16.66. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.37 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 10.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 678.64M and boasts a workforce of 1404 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for New Fortress Energy Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating New Fortress Energy Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.84, with a change in price of -6.10. Similarly, New Fortress Energy Inc recorded 11,214,556 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.15%.

NFE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFE stands at 5.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.19.

NFE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of New Fortress Energy Inc over the last 50 days is at 15.70%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 21.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.88% and 19.15%, respectively.