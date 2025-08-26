Navigating VLY Stock: Valley National Bancorp Journey

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is currently priced at $10.26. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.0 after opening at $10.26. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $10.31.

Valley National Bancorp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.10 on 11/25/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.48 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of VLY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Valley National Bancorp’s current trading price is -7.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.17%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.48 and $11.10. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.74B and boasts a workforce of 3732 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Valley National Bancorp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Valley National Bancorp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.02, with a change in price of +1.37. Similarly, Valley National Bancorp recorded 9,487,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.41%.

Examining VLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLY stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

VLY Stock Stochastic Average

Valley National Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.15% and 76.97%, respectively.

VLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VLY has fallen by 8.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.59%.