Navigating OSTX Stock: OS Therapies Inc Journey

OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) has a current stock price of $2.19. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.0 after opening at $2.19. The stock’s low for the day was $6.0, and it eventually closed at $2.48.

OS Therapies Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.00 on 01/15/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.12 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of OSTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. OS Therapies Inc’s current trading price is -68.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.12 and $7.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.84M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For OS Therapies Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating OS Therapies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.75, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, OS Therapies Inc recorded 473,648 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.66%.

OSTX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for OS Therapies Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 63.46%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.78%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.23% and 84.19%, respectively.

OSTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -45.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.82%. The price of OSTX fallen by 21.67% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.46%.