Navigating APM’s Stock Market Maze: Ups and Downs in 2025

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 126.21%. The price of APM increased 28.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 71.32%.

In terms of market performance, Aptorum Group Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.49 on 12/31/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.46 on 11/18/24.

52-week price history of APM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Aptorum Group Ltd’s current trading price is -68.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 406.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.46 and $7.49. The Aptorum Group Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.76 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 9.83 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 162.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.64M and boasts a workforce of 1 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.16, with a change in price of +1.47. Similarly, Aptorum Group Ltd recorded 6,255,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +171.12%.

APM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APM stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aptorum Group Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.72%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.16% and 48.04%, respectively.