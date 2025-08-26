Navigating ALLR Stock: Allarity Therapeutics Inc Journey

The stock of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) is currently priced at $1.9. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.0 after opening at $2.06. The day’s lowest price was $9.0 before the stock closed at $0.94.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.94 on 08/30/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.61 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ALLR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -68.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 209.71%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.61 and $5.94. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 294.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.79M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9787, with a change in price of +1.0764. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc recorded 3,471,247 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +121.82%.

Examining ALLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 75.00%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.93% and 30.17%, respectively.

ALLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -64.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 169.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALLR has fallen by 69.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 110.03%.