Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Myomo Inc’s current trading price is -84.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.92 and $7.17 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.32 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

Myomo Inc (MYO) stock is currently valued at $1.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.5 after opening at $1.09. The stock briefly dropped to $2.0 before ultimately closing at $1.18.

Myomo Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $7.17 on 01/07/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.92 on 08/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Myomo Inc (MYO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.20M and boasts a workforce of 185 employees.

Myomo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Myomo Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8916, with a change in price of -3.7600. Similarly, Myomo Inc recorded 815,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.53%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MYO stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

MYO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Myomo Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.42%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.00% and 16.70%, respectively.

MYO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -73.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.81%. The price of MYO decreased -48.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.68%.