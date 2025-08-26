Mosaic Company Inc. (MOS) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 30.74%. The price of MOS decreased -10.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.57%.

Mosaic Company (MOS) stock is currently valued at $33.13. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $49.0 after opening at $33.13. The stock briefly dropped to $27.0 before ultimately closing at $32.55.

Mosaic Company’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $38.23 on 07/08/25 and a low of $22.36 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MOS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mosaic Company’s current trading price is -13.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.17%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $22.36 and $38.23. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 7.38 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.22 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mosaic Company (MOS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.51B and boasts a workforce of 13765 employees.

Mosaic Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Mosaic Company as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.21, with a change in price of +6.33. Similarly, Mosaic Company recorded 5,451,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.62%.

MOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MOS stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

MOS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mosaic Company over the last 50 days is 37.35%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 43.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.81% and 34.58%, respectively.