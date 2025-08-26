MODV’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -97.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.49%. The price of MODV leaped by -77.95% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -72.42%.

The present stock price for ModivCare Inc (MODV) is $0.67. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.75 after an opening price of $0.67. The stock briefly fell to $1.2 before ending the session at $1.07.

The market performance of ModivCare Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $32.82 on 09/09/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.55 on 08/21/25.

52-week price history of MODV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ModivCare Inc’s current trading price is -97.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.55 and $32.82. The ModivCare Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 32.35 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 9.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ModivCare Inc (MODV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.62M and boasts a workforce of 23675 employees.

ModivCare Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ModivCare Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1868, with a change in price of -0.7097. Similarly, ModivCare Inc recorded 6,777,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.43%.

MODV Stock Stochastic Average

ModivCare Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.29%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.05% and 9.02%, respectively.