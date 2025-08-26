Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Meta Platforms Inc’s current trading price is -5.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $479.80 and $796.25. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 6.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.15 million over the last three months.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) currently has a stock price of $753.3. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1086.0 after opening at $753.3. The lowest recorded price for the day was $658.0 before it closed at $754.79.

The stock market performance of Meta Platforms Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $796.25 on 08/15/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $479.80, recorded on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1892.26B and boasts a workforce of 74067 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Meta Platforms Inc

As of right now, 48 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc as a BUY, 9 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 664.88, with a change in price of +167.30. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc recorded 14,510,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.55%.

How META’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

META Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Meta Platforms Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 63.47%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.08% and 53.55%, respectively.

META Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of META has fallen by 5.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.83%.