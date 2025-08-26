Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s Mixed Bag: Up 73.12% in 6 Months, Up 8.69% in 30 Days

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) current stock price is $9.69. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.75 after opening at $9.69. The stock’s lowest point was $8.5 before it closed at $9.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $9.50 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.55 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of MLCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s current trading price is 2.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.55 and $9.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.79B and boasts a workforce of 21784 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.02, with a change in price of +4.39. Similarly, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR recorded 3,822,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.36%.

MLCO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 98.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.50% and 91.69%, respectively.

MLCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 73.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 73.12%. The price of MLCO increased 8.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.45%.