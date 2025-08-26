Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Marvell Technology Inc’s current trading price is -42.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $47.08 and $127.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.01 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 19.94 million over the last three months.

The stock of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is currently priced at $72.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $133.0 after opening at $72.95. The day’s lowest price was $64.31 before the stock closed at $73.0.

Marvell Technology Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $127.48 on 01/23/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $47.08 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.90B and boasts a workforce of 7042 employees.

Marvell Technology Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 27 analysts are rating Marvell Technology Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.21, with a change in price of +10.28. Similarly, Marvell Technology Inc recorded 19,632,551 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVL stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

MRVL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marvell Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.68%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.99% and 17.96%, respectively.

MRVL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MRVL has leaped by -1.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.94%.