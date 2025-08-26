Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Marker Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -81.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.95 and $5.95. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 40.99 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.22 million observed over the last three months.

Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has a current stock price of $1.08. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $8.0 after opening at $1.08. The stock’s low for the day was $4.0, and it eventually closed at $1.26.

Marker Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.95 on 12/17/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.95, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.91M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Marker Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3446, with a change in price of -0.0358. Similarly, Marker Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,179,301 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.98%.

MRKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Marker Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 2.16%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 16.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.23% and 27.25%, respectively.

MRKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -70.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.81%. The price of MRKR leaped by -30.65% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.87%.