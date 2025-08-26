LWLG’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 135.19%. The price of LWLG fallen by 20.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 54.88%.

The stock market performance of Lightwave Logic Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.23 on 10/18/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.79, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of LWLG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Lightwave Logic Inc’s current trading price is -24.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 301.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.79 and $4.23. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 12.88 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 193.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 410.97M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.43, with a change in price of +2.08. Similarly, Lightwave Logic Inc recorded 1,392,460 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +207.90%.

LWLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LWLG stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

LWLG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc over the past 50 days is 79.54%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.46%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.58% and 51.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.