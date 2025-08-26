LUMN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.31%. The price of LUMN increased 8.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) current stock price is $4.69. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.0 after opening at $4.69. The stock’s lowest point was $2.0 before it closed at $4.61.

The market performance of Lumen Technologies Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.33 on 11/11/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.01, recorded on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of LUMN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -54.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.81%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.01 and $10.33. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 9.0 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 11.37 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.81B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Lumen Technologies Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.05, with a change in price of +0.85. Similarly, Lumen Technologies Inc recorded 11,544,150 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.14%.

LUMN Stock Stochastic Average

Lumen Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.84%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.75% and 72.81%, respectively.