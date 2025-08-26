LPTX Stock Update: Leap Therapeutics Inc’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Leap Therapeutics Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.79 on 10/30/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.22 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of LPTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Leap Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -93.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.22 to $4.79. In the Healthcare sector, the Leap Therapeutics Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.85 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.02M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3468, with a change in price of -0.0459. Similarly, Leap Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,329,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.50%.

Examining LPTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPTX stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LPTX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Leap Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is 30.12%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 42.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.45% and 40.41%, respectively.

LPTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -89.42%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LPTX has leaped by -14.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.21%.