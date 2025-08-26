Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Linkers Industries Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of LNKS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Linkers Industries Ltd’s current trading price is -94.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.45 to $10.27. In the Industrials sector, the Linkers Industries Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.44 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.53M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5651, with a change in price of +0.0560. Similarly, Linkers Industries Ltd recorded 118,602 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.11%.

Examining LNKS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LNKS stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

LNKS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Linkers Industries Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.58%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 28.77% and 17.64% respectively.

LNKS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it.