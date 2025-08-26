Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lightpath Technologies, Inc’s current trading price is 1.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 332.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.04 and $4.42. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.74 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.26 million observed over the last three months.

Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) has a current stock price of $4.5. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.5 after opening at $4.5. The stock’s low for the day was $3.0, and it eventually closed at $4.03.

Lightpath Technologies, Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.42 on 08/25/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.04 on 09/10/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 89.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.05M and boasts a workforce of 316 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.84, with a change in price of +2.55. Similarly, Lightpath Technologies, Inc recorded 235,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +130.77%.

How LPTH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPTH stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

LPTH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lightpath Technologies, Inc over the past 50 days is 84.60%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.31%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.78% and 69.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LPTH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 233.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 83.67%. The price of LPTH fallen by 47.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.11%.