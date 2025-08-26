logo

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Krispy Kreme Inc’s current trading price is -70.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.50 and $12.68 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.13 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.64 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) currently stands at $3.79. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.0 after starting at $3.78. The stock’s lowest price was $2.5 before closing at $3.69.

Krispy Kreme Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $12.68 on 11/06/24 and a low of $2.50 for the same time frame on 06/24/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 648.85M and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

Krispy Kreme Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Krispy Kreme Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.47, with a change in price of -1.13. Similarly, Krispy Kreme Inc recorded 6,904,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNUT stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.88.

DNUT Stock Stochastic Average

Krispy Kreme Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.71%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.75% and 54.31%, respectively.

DNUT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -64.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -46.84%. The price of DNUT leaped by -7.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.99%.

