Kopin Corp (KOPN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Kopin Corp’s current trading price is -12.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 292.07%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.56 and $2.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.96 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Kopin Corp (KOPN) is $2.2. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.5 after an opening price of $2.19. The stock briefly fell to $2.5 before ending the session at $1.93.

Kopin Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.50 on 07/17/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.56 on 09/23/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kopin Corp (KOPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 358.10M and boasts a workforce of 181 employees.

Kopin Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Kopin Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5340, with a change in price of +1.2079. Similarly, Kopin Corp recorded 2,763,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +126.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOPN stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

KOPN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kopin Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.32%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.73% and 39.46% respectively.

KOPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 117.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 52.74%. The price of KOPN fallen by 13.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.88%.