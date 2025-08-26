Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s current trading price is 2.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 446.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.60 and $8.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.13 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is currently priced at $8.75. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.5 after opening at $8.79. The day’s lowest price was $6.5 before the stock closed at $8.24.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.50 on 08/26/25 and the lowest value was $1.60 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 155.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.07B and boasts a workforce of 2163 employees.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Jumia Technologies Ag ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.93, with a change in price of +6.55. Similarly, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR recorded 3,954,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +297.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.44%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.61% and 87.42% respectively.

JMIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 68.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 239.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JMIA has fallen by 76.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.09%.