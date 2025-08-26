JBS N.V (JBS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. JBS N.V’s current trading price is -13.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.19 and $18.02. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.44 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.08 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for JBS N.V (JBS) is $15.65. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $26.27 after opening at $15.65. It dipped to a low of $17.0 before ultimately closing at $15.37.

JBS N.V’s stock market performance has been consistent.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

JBS N.V (JBS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.51B and boasts a workforce of 280000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for JBS N.V

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating JBS N.V as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How JBS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBS stands at 2.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

JBS Stock Stochastic Average

JBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 39.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 42.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JBS has fallen by 16.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.68%.