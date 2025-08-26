ISSC Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

Currently, the stock price of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) is $13.25. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.9 after opening at $13.25. The stock touched a low of $16.9 before closing at $14.23.

In terms of market performance, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.00 on 08/13/25, while the lowest value was $5.30 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ISSC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s current trading price is -33.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.30 and $20.00. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 233.60M and boasts a workforce of 133 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.52, with a change in price of +6.83. Similarly, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc recorded 414,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +106.39%.

ISSC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ISSC stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

ISSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc over the last 50 days is at 15.41%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 13.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.20% and 16.78%, respectively.

ISSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 90.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 77.85%. The price of ISSC leaped by -14.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.76%.