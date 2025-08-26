Invivyd Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) stock is currently valued at $0.56. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.0 after opening at $0.56. The stock briefly dropped to $1.0 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

Invivyd Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.74 on 02/06/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.35 on 01/30/25.

52-week price history of IVVD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Invivyd Inc’s current trading price is -79.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.35 to $2.74. In the Healthcare sector, the Invivyd Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.34 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.24M and boasts a workforce of 99 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Invivyd Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Invivyd Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7157, with a change in price of +0.0197. Similarly, Invivyd Inc recorded 1,692,286 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.65%.

Examining IVVD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVVD stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

IVVD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Invivyd Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 20.62%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.67% and 15.72% respectively.

IVVD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.86%. The price of IVVD decreased -28.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.68%.