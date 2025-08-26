Intensity Therapeutics Inc Inc. (INTS) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -92.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -85.49%. The price of INTS decreased -8.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.84%.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) stock is currently valued at $0.31. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.0 after opening at $0.31. The stock briefly dropped to $1.5 before ultimately closing at $0.31.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.35 on 09/03/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.19 on 08/01/25.

52-week price history of INTS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -92.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.19 and $4.35. The Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.17 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.48M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Intensity Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5900, with a change in price of -1.6857. Similarly, Intensity Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,799,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.29%.

INTS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTS stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

INTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 69.47%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.05% and 72.86%, respectively.