Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -46.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 275.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.45 and $3.14. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 3.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.39 million over the last three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) currently has a stock price of $1.69. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.0 after opening at $1.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.5 before it closed at $1.62.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.14 on 01/07/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.45, recorded on 11/15/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 78.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 336.25M and boasts a workforce of 415 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Ltd

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Innoviz Technologies Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1907, with a change in price of +1.0854. Similarly, Innoviz Technologies Ltd recorded 6,401,208 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +175.18%.

How INVZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INVZ stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

INVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 67.09%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.77% and 46.40%, respectively.

INVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 141.64%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 107.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INVZ has leaped by -6.63%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.68%.