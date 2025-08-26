IMTX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -54.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMTX has leaped by -20.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.78%.

At present, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has a stock price of $5.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $20.0 after an opening price of $5.23. The day’s lowest price was $9.0, and it closed at $5.69.

Immatics N.V experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.09 on 09/16/24 and the lowest value was $3.30 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of IMTX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Immatics N.V’s current trading price is -60.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.30 and $13.09. The Immatics N.V’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.61 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Immatics N.V (IMTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 635.71M and boasts a workforce of 423 employees.

Immatics N.V: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Immatics N.V as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.41, with a change in price of +1.23. Similarly, Immatics N.V recorded 621,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.75%.

IMTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMTX stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

IMTX Stock Stochastic Average

Immatics N.V’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.63%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.78% and 12.68%, respectively.