ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ImmunityBio Inc’s current trading price is -69.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.83 and $7.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.23 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.8 million over the last three months.

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is currently priced at $2.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $24.0 after opening at $2.25. The day’s lowest price was $5.0 before the stock closed at $2.31.

In terms of market performance, ImmunityBio Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.48 on 10/25/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.83 on 05/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 680 employees.

ImmunityBio Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ImmunityBio Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.65, with a change in price of -0.71. Similarly, ImmunityBio Inc recorded 8,923,293 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.99%.

IBRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ImmunityBio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.48%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.39%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.01% and 10.07%, respectively.

IBRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -48.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IBRX has leaped by -21.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.41%.