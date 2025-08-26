Immunic Inc (IMUX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Immunic Inc’s current trading price is -58.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.56 and $2.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.72 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has a stock price of $0.88. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.0 after an opening price of $0.88. The day’s lowest price was $4.0, and it closed at $0.95.

Immunic Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.11 on 09/19/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.56 on 05/29/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immunic Inc (IMUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.50M and boasts a workforce of 91 employees.

Immunic Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Immunic Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9109, with a change in price of -0.1882. Similarly, Immunic Inc recorded 1,468,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMUX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

IMUX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Immunic Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 39.71%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 25.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.40% and 34.64% respectively.

IMUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IMUX has leaped by -21.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.39%.