Immuneering Corp Inc. (IMRX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 431.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 252.07%. The price of IMRX increased 46.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 70.00%.

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) stock is currently valued at $5.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $21.0 after opening at $5.95. The stock briefly dropped to $8.0 before ultimately closing at $4.89.

Immuneering Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.98 on 08/25/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.01 on 08/26/24.

52-week price history of IMRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Immuneering Corp’s current trading price is 19.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 489.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.01 and $4.98. The Immuneering Corp’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.6 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.37 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 286.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 214.14M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Immuneering Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Immuneering Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.55, with a change in price of +4.45. Similarly, Immuneering Corp recorded 963,238 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +296.67%.

IMRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMRX stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

IMRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Immuneering Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.97%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.43%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.40% and 75.31%, respectively.