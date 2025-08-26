IMG Stock: Exploring CIMG Inc’s Growth

CIMG Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.50 on 10/17/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.19 on 08/06/25.

52-week price history of IMG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. CIMG Inc’s current trading price is -92.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.19 and $3.50. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 14.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CIMG Inc (IMG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.77M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4017, with a change in price of -0.2559. Similarly, CIMG Inc recorded 9,365,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.71%.

IMG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CIMG Inc over the past 50 days is 15.68%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.70% and 10.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IMG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -83.53%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -58.70%. The price of IMG increased 4.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.23%.