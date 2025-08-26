IBIO’s Financial Health: Exploring iBio Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

At present, iBio Inc (IBIO) has a stock price of $0.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0 after an opening price of $0.85. The day’s lowest price was $3.6, and it closed at $0.79.

The market performance of iBio Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.89 on 03/03/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.56 on 08/08/25.

52-week price history of IBIO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. iBio Inc’s current trading price is -87.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.07%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.56 and $6.89. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

iBio Inc (IBIO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.62M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9151, with a change in price of -3.0642. Similarly, iBio Inc recorded 2,013,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.37%.

Examining IBIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBIO stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

IBIO Stock Stochastic Average

iBio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 59.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.98% and 84.42%, respectively.

IBIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -58.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IBIO has fallen by 15.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.87%.