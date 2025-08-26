i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. i-80 Gold Corp’s current trading price is -37.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.62%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.34 and $1.26. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 3.37 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.49 million over the last three months.

i-80 Gold Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.26 on 09/26/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.34 on 11/13/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 646.48M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6064, with a change in price of +0.2133. Similarly, i-80 Gold Corp recorded 7,254,687 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.69%.

How IAUX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IAUX stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

IAUX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for i-80 Gold Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 95.66%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.50% and 93.63%, respectively.

IAUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.48%. The price of IAUX fallen by 34.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.21%.