Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hyperscale Data Inc’s current trading price is -94.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.53 and $9.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.18 million over the last 3 months.

Hyperscale Data Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.98 on 05/21/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.53 on 08/20/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -90.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.07M and boasts a workforce of 424 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5850, with a change in price of -1.7727. Similarly, Hyperscale Data Inc recorded 7,785,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPUS stands at 20.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

GPUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hyperscale Data Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.23%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.50% and 12.93% respectively.

GPUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.42% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GPUS has leaped by -25.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.57%.