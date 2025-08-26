HTCR’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 99.56% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.57%. The price of HTCR fallen by 161.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 141.55%.

In terms of market performance, HeartCore Enterprises Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.38 on 01/02/25, while the lowest value was $0.39 on 07/01/25.

52-week price history of HTCR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s current trading price is -62.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 227.45%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.39 and $3.38. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 27.01 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 135.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.84M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5548, with a change in price of +0.5099. Similarly, HeartCore Enterprises Inc recorded 958,169 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.21%.

HTCR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HTCR stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

HTCR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HeartCore Enterprises Inc over the last 50 days is at 69.51%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 68.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.09% and 68.20%, respectively.