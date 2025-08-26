HP Inc Inc. (HPQ) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -22.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HPQ has fallen by 7.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.50%.

The current stock price for HP Inc (HPQ) is $27.5. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $30.0 after opening at $27.5. It dipped to a low of $25.0 before ultimately closing at $27.74.

HP Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $39.79 on 11/25/24, and the lowest price during that time was $21.21, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of HPQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HP Inc’s current trading price is -30.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.21 and $39.79. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 8.25 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HP Inc (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.83B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for HP Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating HP Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.56, with a change in price of -0.29. Similarly, HP Inc recorded 8,877,084 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.04%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HP Inc over the past 50 days is 93.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.26%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.34% and 83.79%, respectively, over the past 20 days.