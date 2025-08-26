Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current trading price is -12.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.22 and $19.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.4 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 10.33 million over the last three months.

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) is currently priced at $16.9. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $22.0 after opening at $16.9. The day’s lowest price was $16.0 before the stock closed at $16.91.

The market performance of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.26 on 12/11/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $12.22 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.62B and boasts a workforce of 165 employees.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Host Hotels & Resorts Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.31, with a change in price of +2.46. Similarly, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recorded 10,391,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HST stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

HST Stock Stochastic Average

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.32%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.54% and 74.67%, respectively.

HST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HST has fallen by 2.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.62%.